PM Modi to conclude BJP’s 'Parivartan Yatra' on October 2 in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the concluding ceremony of the Jharkhand BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Hazaribagh on October 2. On the occasion, he will also lay the foundation stone, launch and inaugurate various projects worth over Rs. 83,300 crore at Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

‘Parivartan Yatra’ is to cover all six organizational divisions of Jharkhand, travelling 5,400 kilometers and pass through over 200 blocks and all 81 assembly constituencies all over the state.

Notably, to expose the failures of ruling JMM-led alliance in the state, Union Home Minister Amit had launched ‘Parivartan Yatra’ on September 20, which is being led by the top party leaders, both from inside and outside Jharkhand.

‘Parivartan Yatra’ is against corruption, false promises, deteriorating law and order, increasing crime against women, illegal infiltration, changing demography and several other issues.

According to an official communiqué from the Press Information Bureau, in line with his commitment to ensure comprehensive and holistic development of the tribal communities across the country, Prime Minister will launch Dharti Aab Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan with a total outlay of over Rs 79,150 crore.

“The Abhiyan will cover around 63,000 villages benefitting more than 5 crore tribal people in 549 districts and 2,740 blocks across 30 States and UTs. It aims to attain saturation of critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, livelihood, through 25 interventions implemented by various 17 Ministries and Department of Government of India,” stated the official communiqué.

To give a boost to educational infrastructure for the tribal communities, Prime Minister will inaugurate 40 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and lay the foundation stone for 25 EMRS worth over Rs 2,800 crore, it said.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) worth over Rs 1360 crore. It includes more than 1380 km of road, 120 Anganwadis, 250 multipurpose centres and 10 school hostels.

Further, he will also unveil a series of landmark achievements under PM JANMAN, which include, electrification of more than 75,800 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) households in around 3,000 Villages, operationalization of 275 Mobile medical units, operationalization of 500 Anganwadi centres, establishment of 250 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras and saturation of more than 5,550 PVTG Villages with ‘Nal se Jal’. BJP sources claimed that union ministers and chief ministers from various BJP-ruled states will be present during the Prime Minister’s visit.