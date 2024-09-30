Nation

Temple priest killed in animal attack in Udaipur

Vishnu Giri, 65, was sleeping outside the temple in the Rathodo Ka Gudha area in Gogunda when a wild animal dragged him into the forest and mauled him to death.
UDAIPUR: An elderly temple priest was killed in a suspected leopard attack here, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in Gogunda on Sunday morning.

Vishnu Giri, 65, was sleeping outside the temple in the Rathodo Ka Gudha area in Gogunda when a wild animal dragged him into the forest and mauled him to death.

His mutilated body was found nearly 150 metres from the temple on Monday morning, police said. Locals claimed Giri was attacked by a leopard.

However, an investigation is underway to ascertain if he was attacked by a leopard or some other animal, forest officials said.

Gogunda has been gripped by fear due to multiple leopard attacks over the last few days. Five people have been killed in these attacks.

