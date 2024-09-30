“Unemployed” youths personate as Maoists in Chhattisgarh, surrender to access benefits, sent to jail

RAIPUR: Forget robbery, theft or burglary by 'unemployed' persons! In Chhattisgarh, three youths, seen crafty while exploring the option to secure their future, had cooked up an account before the police outlining their "association with the banned outfit CPI (Maoist)", that has waged a war against the state for the last four decades.

The youths, all tribals educated and in their late twenties, attempted to misguide senior government officials claiming their alliance with the outlawed Maoist as active members and expressed their desire to surrender before the Balod district police chief.

The prime motivator for the 'jobless' youths apparently seems to either secure the declared incentives under the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy or stand a chance to get a job and other benefits declared in the package.

Madhu Modiyam, his relative Manku both from Bijapur (south Bastar) along with their accomplice Om Prakash Netam from Mohala Manpur (Rajnandgaon district) presented themselves before the senior police officials of Balod district.