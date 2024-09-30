Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, star of films such as Mrigayaa, Surakshaa, Disco Dancer, and Dance Dance, was on Monday named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement on X.

"Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh.Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema," the minister said in the post.