Four persons killed, six injured in 2 road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Published: 01st January 2024 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHOPAL: Four persons were killed and six others injured in two accidents in Mandsaur and Sehore districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

At around 6 am, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying members of a family rammed into a stationary truck near Belari on Delhi-Mumbai highway under Sitamau police station limits in Mandsaur, about 50 km from the district headquarters, sub-inspector Devendra Singh Panwar said.

Two women occupants of the SUV were killed and four other family members received injuries, he said.

The injured persons were being treated at the district hospital in Mandsaur, the official said.

In Sehore district, an SUV overturned on Bherunda-Gopalpur road at around 1 am, killing two persons and injuring as many others, Bherunda police station in-charge Girish Dubey said.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Gurjar (24) and Rajendra Pawar (25). The injured persons were admitted to hospital, he said.

