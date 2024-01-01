ISRO's fuel cell tech to power Indian Space Station and quench thirst of astronauts

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

SRIHARIKOTA: While all eyes were on the launch of XPoSat, which was India's first dedicated scientific satellite to study black holes, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has quietly achieved another important milestone that would be vital for powering the ambitious Indian Space Station.

This was the successful demonstration of the Fuel Cell Power System (FCPS), developed by Kerala-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). A 100-watt FCPS was flown in the fourth stage of the rocket, which was used as a test bed called PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM) for trying out new payloads.

Among them, the FCPS was a significant payload considering its potential value in the run-up to building the Indian Space Station. The FCPS will generate electricity that can power the space station and produce pure drinking water as a byproduct that would quench the thirst of astronauts.

VSSC director S Unnikrishnan Nair told TNIE that for the first time, ISRO experimented with fuel cells in space. "FCPS generates power from oxygen and hydrogen, which are stored in high pressure and pass through fuel cell assembly. Then, the chemical reaction kicks in and generates power and water. Water here is pure and the byproduct."

ISRO chairman S Somanath confirmed to TNIE that the water generated by FCPS was pure drinkable water.

"Having a water source on board is a must when we are talking about building our own space station. Fuel cells are ideal for power generation and water. The 100-watt FCPS that we developed is successfully tested. We wanted to see how it performs in weightless conditions, radiative environment and extreme temperature. The entire system worked nicely. We have plans to build a 100-kilowatt FCPS," Nair said.

VSSC has also built FCPS and given it to agencies for ground testing. "The tests are going on. Fuel cells can be used to set up a small modular power station in inaccessible remote hilly locations," Nair told this reporter.

The International Space Station (ISS) is powered by a combination of fuel cells and solar cells. "The technology is not new. India is trying it for the first time and attempting to expand its scope and utility," an ISRO scientist said. ISRO is gearing up to launch the first module of the Indian Space Station by 2028 and make it fully operational by 2035.

This apart, ISRO also successfully demonstrated silicon based high energy cells, again developed by VSSC, during Monday's PSLV launch. These are lithium ion cells with silicon graphite as the material inside. "These cells have enhanced energy density, making them compact and lightweight. Once the technology develops, we can give it to the industry," Nair said.

