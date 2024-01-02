Home Nation

Four civilians shot dead in Manipur, curfew reimposed in three districts

After the attack, enraged locals set ablaze some vehicles which the assailants had apparently used to go to the area.

Published: 02nd January 2024 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Army and Assam Rifles personnel conduct a flag march in violence-hit areas across Manipur. (Photo | PTI)

Security personnel conducting a flag march in a violence-hit area (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Unidentified gunmen shot dead four civilians at Lilong in the Thoubal district of Manipur’s Imphal valley on Monday evening.

Five others were also injured. Lilong is a Meitei Pangal (Meitei Muslim)-dominated locality.

After the killings, the authorities reimposed curfew in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West districts and shortened its relaxation in Kakching and Bishnupur districts, all of them in the Imphal valley.

Senior police officials did not take phone calls but sources said the assailants, who were yet to be identified, swooped down on the area wearing camouflage dresses and opened indiscriminate fire.

The four persons were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

After the attack, enraged locals set ablaze some vehicles which the assailants had apparently used to go to the area. The situation was highly tense when reports last came in.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the incident. He appealed to the people of Lilong and other areas of the valley to maintain calm.

“The police are working to arrest the perpetrators. They will be punished as per the law. I appeal to people, especially those from Lilong, to maintain calm and help the government hunt down the criminals,” Singh said in a video message with folded hands.

This is the first major incident involving the killings of Meitei Pangals since the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis broke out on May 3 after a tribal solidarity march. The violence left some 200 people dead and 60,000 others displaced.

ALSO READ | Manipur: Fresh violence in Moreh, curfew reimposed

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Manipur violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp