Manipur firing incident: Situation calm but tense in Lilong Chingjao

By PTI

IMPHAL: The situation in minority-dominated Lilong Chingjao area in Manipur's Thoubal district, where four villagers were gunned down by unidentified assailants, remained calm but tense on Tuesday as additional security forces were deployed, an official said.

The toll in the incident increased to four after one more person succumbed to injuries, while two other critically injured persons were undergoing treatment at the ICU of an Imphal-based hospital, he said.

Unidentified gunmen in camouflage uniforms descended on Lilong Chingjao to "extort money" from a person on Monday night, leading to an altercation. While they were being chased away by locals, the gunmen opened indiscriminate fire leading to the casualties, he said.

"After the incident, tension was high on Monday night but holding of an inter-faith meeting by civil society leaders and Lilong MLA Abdul Nasir and Chief Minister N Biren Singh's assurance that the culprits will be arrested and punished as per the law defused the situation," the official said.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the area and vehicular patrolling has been increased to prevent any untoward incident, he said.

Meanwhile, with curfew being imposed in five districts of Imphal Valley given the "prevailing law and order situation", few vehicles were seen plying roads as most commercial establishments remained closed.

The deceased, whose bodies were brought to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for post-mortem examination, were identified as Md Daulat (30), M Sirajuddin (50), Md Azad Khan (40) and Md Hussain (22), the official said.

Ten others were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at another hospital in Imphal. Four of them received gunshot wounds, and of the four, two are in ICU while two others are under observation of doctors, he said.

After the attack, enraged locals set fire to four vehicles in which the attackers had arrived. It was not immediately clear to whom those belong.

Following the violence, a curfew was imposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts.

In a video message, CM Singh condemned the violence, and appealed to people, particularly the residents of Lilong, to maintain peace.

"Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said.

Local MLA Abdul Nasir said officials concerned have apprised him of the situation, and that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

IMPHAL: The situation in minority-dominated Lilong Chingjao area in Manipur's Thoubal district, where four villagers were gunned down by unidentified assailants, remained calm but tense on Tuesday as additional security forces were deployed, an official said. The toll in the incident increased to four after one more person succumbed to injuries, while two other critically injured persons were undergoing treatment at the ICU of an Imphal-based hospital, he said. Unidentified gunmen in camouflage uniforms descended on Lilong Chingjao to "extort money" from a person on Monday night, leading to an altercation. While they were being chased away by locals, the gunmen opened indiscriminate fire leading to the casualties, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "After the incident, tension was high on Monday night but holding of an inter-faith meeting by civil society leaders and Lilong MLA Abdul Nasir and Chief Minister N Biren Singh's assurance that the culprits will be arrested and punished as per the law defused the situation," the official said. Additional security forces have been deployed in the area and vehicular patrolling has been increased to prevent any untoward incident, he said. Meanwhile, with curfew being imposed in five districts of Imphal Valley given the "prevailing law and order situation", few vehicles were seen plying roads as most commercial establishments remained closed. The deceased, whose bodies were brought to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for post-mortem examination, were identified as Md Daulat (30), M Sirajuddin (50), Md Azad Khan (40) and Md Hussain (22), the official said. Ten others were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at another hospital in Imphal. Four of them received gunshot wounds, and of the four, two are in ICU while two others are under observation of doctors, he said. After the attack, enraged locals set fire to four vehicles in which the attackers had arrived. It was not immediately clear to whom those belong. Following the violence, a curfew was imposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts. In a video message, CM Singh condemned the violence, and appealed to people, particularly the residents of Lilong, to maintain peace. "Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said. Local MLA Abdul Nasir said officials concerned have apprised him of the situation, and that the culprits will be nabbed soon. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp