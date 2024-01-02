Over 1 crore people in India screened for sickle cell disease

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant milestone, more than one crore people in India have been screened for sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder that is marked by defective haemoglobin.

According to the Union Health Ministry, one crore people were screened under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, which aims to screen seven crore population in three years.

The mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1, 2023 at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. The aim of the mission is to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem in India before 2047.

Sickle cell is more common in the tribal population of India but occurs in non-tribals too. India has the largest density of tribal population, globally. As per Census 2011, India has an 8.6% tribal population, which is 67.8 million across the Indian states, according to the mission website. According to data, more than 50 percent of sickle cell anaemia cases in the world arise in India itself.

The program is being carried out in a mission mode for screening, prevention, and management of sickle cell anemia in all tribal and other high-prevalent states and union territories.

The focus is on 278 districts of 17 states with higher prevalence of sickle cell disease - Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

The disease inhibits the ability of haemoglobin in red blood cells to carry oxygen. Sickle cells tend to stick together, blocking small blood vessels and causing painful and damaging complications.

It not only causes anemia but also pain crises, reduced growth, and affects many organs like lungs, heart, kidney, eyes, bones and the brain.

Under the mission, patients living with the disease are provided with various services and facilities for improving their quality of life through Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC). Apart from regular follow-up of diseased individuals at frequent intervals being carried out under the mission, counseling regarding lifestyle management is also conducted.

Nutritional supplementation support through the distribution of folic acid tablets is also given, apart from yoga and wellness sessions conducted under the mission.

Also, under the mission, management of crisis symptoms and referral to higher facilities is provided.

