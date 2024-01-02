Yogi views consecration ceremony as opportunity for UP’s global branding

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Considering it to be an opportunity for global branding of Uttar Pradesh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to the authorities concerned to make all-out arrangements to give an unprecedented and unforgettable experience to the invitees coming for the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in sanctum-sanctorum of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“Even after the consecration, a large number of devotees/tourists will throng Avadhpuri daily. All arrangements for excellent hospitality should be made to give them an out-of-the-world experience during their visit,” he said.

While reviewing the preparations for the event at a high-level meeting, CM Yogi, on Tuesday, said that the whole world was looking towards Ayodhya eagerly.

“Everyone wants to come to Ayodhya. The whole country has become infused with the ethos of Lord Ram. This is also an opportunity for global branding of Uttar Pradesh,” he said adding that the state government would leave no stone unturned to ensure a pleasant and satisfying experience for the guests coming for the consecration ceremony as well as devotees who would come to Ayodhya after January 23.

Calling the upcoming Ram temple, the ‘Rashtra Mandir,’ reflecting the cultural, spiritual and social unity of the country, CM Yogi said the consecration of Lord Ram in his abode in the afternoon will be followed by the ‘Deepotsav’ at Har Dev temple on the evening of January 22.

“Cleanliness is crucial. Take public support to ensure it. Deploy additional manpower. Be it a main road or a street, there should be no filth. There are dustbins placed at various places. Make proper arrangements for waste management,” said the CM.

Yogi also instructed the officials concerned to name the restaurants and food joints run by the State Government in Ayodhya as 'Mata Shabari'. Similarly, the night shelter will be developed as 'Nishadraj Guhya Guest House'. Other buildings will also be named after the characters of the Ramayana period.

He also gave directions for putting up signages in different languages across the temple town for the convenience of visitors. “Signage should be in the languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and 09 languages of the United Nations,” he added.

He also laid stress on the use of smart signage on Prayagraj-Ayodhya, Gorakhpur-Ayodhya, Lucknow-Ayodhya, Varanasi-Ayodhya routes and dissemination of information in different languages.

The CM also emphasised the security arrangements not only for January 22 but even after that.

“There should be no compromise on the security of Ayodhya. Security arrangements should be foolproof in Ayodhya during the consecration ceremony and thereafter. Implement the Safe City project immediately without any delay. Install CC TV cameras,” said the CM.

He asked the authorities to develop a digital tourist app on Ayodhya containing information about all the basic facilities and important places in the temple town.

He said that troupes from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh besides Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia would be invited to play Ramleela in the temple town.

