12 killed, many injured in bus-truck collision in Assam; PM Modi condoles deaths

GOLAGHAT: Twelve people were killed and over 30 others injured when a bus they were travelling in collided head on with a coal-laden truck at Balijan in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday morning.

Three children, five women and the drivers of the bus and the truck were among those killed. The bus, carrying 49 people, was en route to Tinsukia in upper Assam from Kamarbandha in Golaghat district.

The mishap occurred at a diverted portion of National Highway 37. The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) created the diversion for four-lane maintenance work.

Golaghat District Magistrate Dr P Uday Praveen told journalists the authorities were probing the incident.

“Twelve people have lost their lives while 31 others are undergoing treatment (at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital),” he said, adding that some others escaped with minor injuries.

The condition of two passengers was stated to be critical.

“Diversion was created and it became a one-way road. People said both vehicles were moving at a high speed. The NHIDCL and the Transport Department are conducting a probe,” Praveen added.

Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, who recently conducted a month-long motorcycle rally across the state to create awareness on road safety, said a high-level team rushed to the site from Guwahati for enquiry and necessary assistance.

Some of the injured said they were rescued by the locals. A girl, who escaped with minor injuries, told journalists the impact of the accident was more on the right side of the bus. She said many passengers seated on the right side were thrown away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi wrote on X.

He announced that ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The Assam chief minister’s office wrote, “HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed his deep anguish at the horrific bus accident in Dergaon and offers his condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all necessary support to the injured in this difficult hour. Prayers for their swift recovery.”

