After 2 years, Jaishankar may attend India-Nepal meet to boost energy ties

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to be in Kathmandu on Thursday for the 7th India Nepal Joint Commission meeting. The meeting is taking place after two years as the last meeting was held on January 14, 2021 in New Delhi.“Jaishankar and his counterpart from Nepal, NP Saud will be at the helm of the meeting. Energy cooperation, and increasing the funding of development projects in Nepal would be discussed,’’ a source said.

India and Nepal have been in talks for furthering energy cooperation agreement since Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal visited Delhi last summer. “A long-term power trade agreement has been signed between India and Nepal. Under this agreement, we have set a target of importing 10,000 mw of electricity in Nepal,’’ said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after meeting Prime Minister Dahal in New Delhi on June 1, 2023. India is also likely to construct a new pipeline between Siliguri and Jhapa in eastern Nepal.

India’s proposal to increase funds for small development projects under the High-impact Community Development Projects, is also expected to be discussed and signed. Jaishankar, who is expected to be accompanied by MEA officials, is likley to meet Prime Minister Dahala, President Ram Chandra Paudel, Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and former PM KP Sharma Oli. Although the MEA has not made a formal announcement of the visit, it is learnt that Jaishankar will land in Kathmandu on Thursday morning and will co-chair the commission’s meet, said sources.

