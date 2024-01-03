Home Nation

Electricity reaches two remote villages in J&K along LoC after 75 years of independence

The residents expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration which brought grid connectivity to the once-isolated communities, the spokesman said.

Published: 03rd January 2024 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Power, electricity

Representational Image.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two remote villages along the Line of Control on the Keran Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday were electrified for the first time in 75 years of independence.

"In a historic moment, the residents of Kundiyan and Patroo villages in the Keran area of the Kupwara district experienced the joy of electricity for the first time in 75 years," an official spokesman said.

He said the two 250-KV sub-stations, set up under the Samridh Seema Yojna, were inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri.

The residents expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration which brought grid connectivity to the once-isolated communities, the spokesman said.

"Cheers and jubilation filled the air as lights illuminated their houses, marking the end of the decades-long wait," the spokesman added.

The electrification project was completed in a record two months by the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Electric Division, Kupwara, he claimed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
75 years of independence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp