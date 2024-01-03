Electricity reaches two remote villages in J&K along LoC after 75 years of independence

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two remote villages along the Line of Control on the Keran Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday were electrified for the first time in 75 years of independence.

"In a historic moment, the residents of Kundiyan and Patroo villages in the Keran area of the Kupwara district experienced the joy of electricity for the first time in 75 years," an official spokesman said.

He said the two 250-KV sub-stations, set up under the Samridh Seema Yojna, were inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri.

The residents expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration which brought grid connectivity to the once-isolated communities, the spokesman said.

"Cheers and jubilation filled the air as lights illuminated their houses, marking the end of the decades-long wait," the spokesman added.

The electrification project was completed in a record two months by the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Electric Division, Kupwara, he claimed.

