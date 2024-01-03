Home Nation

Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park 

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav termed the development "a roaring success for Project Cheetah", envisioned by PM Narendra Modi to restore ecological balance".

Published: 03rd January 2024 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Namibian cheetah Aasha's three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) located in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo | Bhupender Yadav Twitter)

Namibian cheetah Aasha's three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) located in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo | Bhupender Yadav Twitter)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Namibian cheetah Aasha has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) located in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, a Union minister said on Wednesday.

"Purrs in the wild! Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members.

The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha," Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on social media platform X.

He termed the development "a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Narendra Modi to restore ecological balance".

"My big congrats to all experts involved in the project, the Kuno wildlife officials, and wildlife enthusiasts across India," Yadav said in the post.

In March 2023, Siyaya, who was later renamed as Jwala, had given birth to four cubs, but only one of them survived.

Jwala was also translocated to the KNP from Namibia.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namibian cheetah Kuno National Park Madhya Pradesh Bhupender Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp