Home Nation

Two get death sentence in 2005 Shramjeevi train blast in UP

Two operatives of the Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, Hilaluddin and Nafikul Biswas were convicted by the court on December 22 and the quantum of punishment was announced on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd January 2024 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Shramjeevi Express terror blast case

The 2005 train blast using an RDX bomb had left 14 people dead and 61 injured. (Photo: PTI)

By PTI

JAUNPUR: A sessions court on Wednesday sentenced to death two men, including one from Bangladesh, for carrying out the Shramjivi Express train blast in 2005 that left at least 14 people dead and 62 injured.

A fine of Rs 5 lakh each was also imposed on the convicts, who were pronounced guilty on December 23.

"The court of additional sessions court judge Rajesh Kumar Rai awarded death sentences to Hilal alias Hilaluddin and Nafikul Vishwas convicted in the Shramjivi train blast case," District government counsel Satish Pandey said.

While Hilaluddin, a resident of Bangladesh has been accused of planting a bomb on the train, Nafikul Biswas who is a resident of West Bengal was accused of helping him. Two others in the Shramjeevi train blast case were given death sentences in 2016.

The two convicts are at present lodged in Hyderabad jail in another case. The duo's final hearings dragged on for six years due to several adjournments.

Local administration had made tight security arrangements and the convicts were taken to jail in a police vehicle after the court announced the quantum of punishment.

The explosion had ripped apart a coach of the Patna-New Delhi train near the Jaunpur station in Uttar Pradesh at around 5.00 pm on July 28, 2005.

According to the prosecution, RDX was kept in the toilet of the coach.

RDX has been used in many terrorist attacks in the country, including the Ayodhya train bombing of June 2000.

Witnesses had reported that two young men had boarded the train at Jaunpur with a white suitcase.

Shortly afterwards, both leapt out of the moving train without their suitcase and the explosion occurred a few minutes later.

ALSO READ | Shramjeevi Exp blast case: 2 HuJI men convicted

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shramjeevi Express terror blast case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp