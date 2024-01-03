UP govt to strictly implement Motor Vehicles Act to curb accidents by minors

By PTI

LUCKNOW: In an attempt to curtail accidents caused by minors, the UP government has decided to strictly implement the provision of three-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000, on parents or vehicle owners who allow minors to drive their vehicles.

Following the recent instructions issued by Transport Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Singh, a campaign was launched to spread awareness about the same in government secondary schools in collaboration with the Transport Department.

Also, students will be informed about road safety through various mediums.

State Secondary Education Director Mahendra Dev, in a letter issued to all the district school inspectors of the state on Tuesday, mentioned the order given by the transport commissioner on December 27.

It has been said in the letter that the transport commissioner has directed all divisional transport officers and assistant divisional officers to prevent accidents caused by the driving of vehicles by minors.

According to the letter, under Section 199 (A) of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, a provision has been made that in a motor vehicle-related offence committed by a juvenile, only his guardian or the owner of the vehicle will be considered guilty and punished.

Under this, the guardian or the owner of the vehicle can be punished with an imprisonment of three years and a fine of Rs 25,000.

According to sources from the Transport Department, this provision will be implemented more strictly now.

According to the letter, the transport commissioner has also said in the letter sent to the transport officials that Shuchita Chaturvedi, a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, had written a letter on December 15 last year informing that many accidents are taking place due to vehicles driven by children below the age of 18 years.

According to the data given by experts from the King George's Medical University and the Lohia Institute in Lucknow, 40% of the people who lose their lives in road accidents are minors.

In a letter written to the Transport Department, Chaturvedi had also ordered that the law to ban driving by children below 18 years of age should be strictly followed and awareness campaigns should be organised in all educational institutions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW: In an attempt to curtail accidents caused by minors, the UP government has decided to strictly implement the provision of three-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000, on parents or vehicle owners who allow minors to drive their vehicles. Following the recent instructions issued by Transport Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Singh, a campaign was launched to spread awareness about the same in government secondary schools in collaboration with the Transport Department. Also, students will be informed about road safety through various mediums.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); State Secondary Education Director Mahendra Dev, in a letter issued to all the district school inspectors of the state on Tuesday, mentioned the order given by the transport commissioner on December 27. It has been said in the letter that the transport commissioner has directed all divisional transport officers and assistant divisional officers to prevent accidents caused by the driving of vehicles by minors. According to the letter, under Section 199 (A) of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, a provision has been made that in a motor vehicle-related offence committed by a juvenile, only his guardian or the owner of the vehicle will be considered guilty and punished. Under this, the guardian or the owner of the vehicle can be punished with an imprisonment of three years and a fine of Rs 25,000. According to sources from the Transport Department, this provision will be implemented more strictly now. According to the letter, the transport commissioner has also said in the letter sent to the transport officials that Shuchita Chaturvedi, a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, had written a letter on December 15 last year informing that many accidents are taking place due to vehicles driven by children below the age of 18 years. According to the data given by experts from the King George's Medical University and the Lohia Institute in Lucknow, 40% of the people who lose their lives in road accidents are minors. In a letter written to the Transport Department, Chaturvedi had also ordered that the law to ban driving by children below 18 years of age should be strictly followed and awareness campaigns should be organised in all educational institutions. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp