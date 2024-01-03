Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet’s 1st meet in Jabalpur today, Congress MP hails move

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With the first meeting of the full-fledged state cabinet headed by chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav scheduled to take place in Jabalpur on Wednesday, legal eagle and Congress MP Vivek Tankha has welcomed the move of the meeting in his home city.

Making a series of posts on the social media platform X (formerly twitter), Tankha wrote “In February 2019, the then chief minister Kamal Nath held the state cabinet meeting in Jabalpur, for the first time in the history of Madhya Pradesh.”

“During the 2023 assembly polls campaign, I had got assurance from Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath to hold a state cabinet meeting again in Jabalpur once the Congress returned to power in the state. I’m happy that the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government is fulfilling my resolution by holding the state cabinet meeting in Jabalpur on Wednesday,” Tankha wrote.

“I love Jabalpur and was angry over it being ignored. I’m thankful to Rakesh Singh (former Jabalpur MP and first-time-MLA-turned MP cabinet minister) for his efforts to ensure that Jabalpur creates history again on January 3, 2024,” Tankha further posted. He added, “Had I not been abroad, I would have definitely savoured this historic moment in Jabalpur on January 3, .”

Importantly, Tankha had in June 2023, at a Congress’s poll rally in Jabalpur in presence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kamal Nath raised the issue of interests of Vindhya, Mahakoshal and Bundelkhand regions being ignored through representation in the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government.

Importantly, Yadav will chair the full-fledged state cabinet meeting at Shakti Bhawan in Jabalpur on Wednesday. It will be the first state cabinet meeting since the formation of the 31-strong council of ministers in the state. The city of Jabalpur (which is considered the gateway to the tribal-dominated Mahakoshal region) is also known as MP’s Sanskardhani (culture capital).

Importantly, after being sworn in as the MP CM on December 13, 2023 along with two deputy CMs – Jagdish Dewda and Rajendra Shukla – Mohan Yadav had chaired the first meeting of the state cabinet with the two deputy CMs at the state secretariat in Bhopal.

At the meeting, a series of important decisions, including the start of PM College of Excellence in every district, crackdown against illegaluse of sound amplifiers at public places and action against sale of animal meat, were taken.

