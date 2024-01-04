Aunt-Nephew tussle threatens to derail TMC's preparations for Lok Sabha elections

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

A fight between the 'old guard' and the 'new guard' is threatening to distract West Bengal's most powerful political party, Trinamool Congress, ahead of crucial, nationwide elections to the Parliament.

The so-called fight between vieux and nouveau -- reflecting the supporters of party supremo Mamata Banerjee and those of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee -- is leading to confusion among the cadres, and affecting ground-level preparations, according to party sources.

“Everyone in the TMC is awaiting clarity so that we can focus on working towards the upcoming electoral exercise that matters to all factions, cliques and coteries.,” said a senior TMC MP pointing out how TMC’s political activities on the ground level have practically remained suspended since Durga Puja.

Another senior leader from the party pointed out that the last time Abhishek was seen to be active in political arena was when he was leading a campaign for the release of frozen central dues to West Bengal in October.

He attributed his uncharacteristic silence to "being forced by his aunt to press the pause button" on the movement.

Monday -- TMC’s foundation day -- saw the tension spill out in the open, with both camps engaging in a war of words.

It started with party’s state president Subrata Bakshi seemingly taking a potshot at Abhishek over his absence from the frontlines over the last two months.

In a statement that drew a sharp response from the other camp, Bakshi said: “If Abhishek Banerjee decides to participate in the Lok Sabha elections, I am confident that he will not leave the field and continue his battle for the party with Mamata Banerjee in the forefront.”

The comment was seen as casting doubts on Abhishek's commitment to the party.

“Why the question of Abhishek’s quit from the upcoming electoral is arising," asked State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh, seen as close to Abhishek. "Party workers like me have reservation on Bakshida’s comment,” he added, urging the state president to re-consider his statement.

This incident was followed by several statements from all corners of the party, including those who have largely remained non-aligned between the two factions. Among those who came out with their own statements included Ghosh, Dum MP Saugata Roy, Education Minister Bratya Basu and several MLAs.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, seen as one of Mamata’s trusted men, urged everyone not to issue such public statements.

Leaders pointed out that the party can ill-afford such a controversy when challenger BJP is planning massive propaganda over the Ram Mandir.

“The debate ahead of the LS polls will benefit neither the old nor the new. We can win the elections based on organisational strength down to the booth level, which the BJP is lacking," said a senior TMC leader. "Our booth-level preparations are getting affected which may turn into party’s debacle in the upcoming general elections.”

