Congress set to begin seat-sharing talks

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the general elections a few months away, the Congress party is gearing up to initiate seat-sharing negotiations with allies in the INDIA bloc. The aim is to finalize a strategic blueprint for contesting Lok Sabha seats across various states.

Sources have revealed that Congress has already prepared a comprehensive report outlining potential state-wise alliances, drawing upon insights from its state units. This crucial report has been submitted to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who will spearhead further discussions on seat allocation with India bloc partners.

These vital discussions with state units were coordinated by the five-member National Alliance Committee of Congress, established in December specifically to facilitate these alliance talks. Under the leadership of Mukul Wasnik, the Committee engaged in extensive consultations with most state units about the feasibility and prospects of forming alliances with various parties in different states.

The panel, including notable figures such as former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, ex-Chief Ministers of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, and Mohan Prakash, played a pivotal role in these consultations. A party leader shared, “State units conducted thorough deliberations on the potential for alliances with India bloc parties. The majority of state leaders approached these alliances with an open mind. Our evaluations were grounded in the current political landscape and the party’s historical performance.”

In a significant upcoming meeting this Thursday, top Congress leaders from across the nation will convene to deliberate on the party’s preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections and the forthcoming Bharat Nyay Yatra. In this meeting, the Congress chief is expected to discuss the seat-sharing formula with leaders from different states.

The Congress is anticipated to collaborate with India bloc parties in several states, including Delhi, UP, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Jammu and Kashmir. Currently, the party has existing alliances in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra. A leader from the party expressed the ambition to contest all 52 Lok Sabha seats that Congress secured in the 2019 elections.

However, sources indicate that the party faces complex negotiations, particularly with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and Punjab, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. While the Bengal state unit is demanding 6-8 seats, TMC’s chief Mamata Banerjee seems reluctant to concede more than two of the 42 seats. The ongoing discord between Congress state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mamata Banerjee, coupled with the friction between TMC and CPM, poses significant challenges in forming an alliance in West Bengal. Nevertheless, the state leaders remain optimistic about a potential tie-up.

According to a source, in Delhi, Congress is set to claim three seats, while in Uttar Pradesh, the expectation is to negotiate for 10-15 seats. The party also plans to contest for 6-8 seats in Bihar and 15-20 in Maharashtra. Additionally, Congress is likely to vie for two seats in Jammu and Kashmir and one in Ladakh.

State units unhappy with Kanugolu’s list

According to sources, several state leaders were dissatisfied with a list of ‘seats’ prepared by poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu during the National Alliance Committee meeting. Kanugolu is recognised for his contribution to Congress victory in Karnataka and Telangana. “This list failed to consider the current political climate, the strength and past performance of the party in the respective constituencies,’ a leader from Bihar commented.

