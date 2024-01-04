Home Nation

Congress renames Rahul Gandhi-led yatra as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 

Earlier it was named Bharat Nyay Yatra.

Published: 04th January 2024 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday renamed the Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-Mumbai yatra starting on January 14 as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which will travel through 15 states, including Arunachal Pradesh.

This was announced by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh after a meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress headquarters here.

Earlier it was named Bharat Nyay Yatra.

Ramesh said the Congress invites all INDIA bloc leaders to participate in this yatra and pointed out that invitations were being sent out for it.

He said the yatra of over 6,713 km will be covered in buses and on foot.

It will cover 110 districts, about 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments.

Ramesh claimed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would prove to be as transformative for politics as the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir did.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Rahul Gandhi Bharat Nyay Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp