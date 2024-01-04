Dim prospects for release of 23 aggressive tigers serving 'life sentences' in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The 23 tigers linked to the deaths of nine individuals and injuries to others in Uttarakhand are unlikely to be released in the foreseeable future. Due to their aggressive behavior, these big cats are set to be permanently confined to rescue centers, effectively serving a "life sentence".

In the wake of the alarming incidents involving aggressive wildlife in Uttarakhand, the tigress responsible for preying on three women in Bhimtal has been relocated to the Dhela Rescue Center. According to the Wildlife Institute of India's findings, the tigress has been identified as a man-eater. Consequently, it will no longer be able to roam freely in the wild and will spend the remainder of her life confined to the rescue center.

Dr. Dheeraj Pandey, the director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, told The New Indian Express, "The tiger population in the state has significantly increased to a commendable level. According to the latest census, there are currently 260 tigers residing in Corbett alone. Despite the park's size remaining constant, the tiger population has doubled."

"We have initiated the 'Living with Tigers' program, which includes an ongoing series of awareness and orientation sessions about tigers for school children and the general public since June 16, 2023," Dr. Pandey said, adding, "To date, over 2000 school children have participated in these sessions. Additionally, we are conducting awareness campaigns about tigers through WhatsApp groups and other programs."

"We are making every effort to educate in accordance with the universal principle that we cannot dictate tigers' behavior, but we can guide people on what not to do," said Director Dr. Pandey.

The majority of tiger attacks take place in forested areas. According to Dr. Pandey, "If a person ventures near dense forest areas at night and is subsequently attacked by a tiger, the fault lies not with the tiger, but with the individual. Such behavior in forested areas is a natural tendency of tigers."

The Chief Wildlife Warden, Sameer Sinha, who holds the ultimate authority in determining the fate of these captured aggressive big cats, told The New Indian Express, "This is an exceedingly delicate matter, and the decision to release these 'confined tigers' back into the wild will be made after thorough consideration and careful assessment of every aspect of the situation."

At present, there are three rescue centers in Almora, Dhela and Chidiyapur in Uttarakhand, where these tigers are imprisoned. According to sources in the forest department, making high noise in the periphery of the rescue center is also prohibited, because the 'convicted tiger' is already under natural stress due to being in captivity.

According to forest department records, a series of tiger attacks occurred in the Dhikala area. On August 13, 2019, a tiger killed beat watcher Bishan Ram while he was patrolling in Dhikala. Subsequently, on February 12, 2022, an unidentified person fell victim to a tiger near the Dhungari Gate on NH-309. Then, on June 16, 2022, a tiger attacked and killed bike rider Khalil Ahmad at the same location. The department swung into action, leading to the capture of a tigress from the Sarpaduli Range on July 8, 2022. The tigress is currently housed at the rescue center.

Further incidents were recorded in the area. On July 16, 2022, a tiger killed bike rider Afsarul near Mohan. Then, on December 12, 2022, ex-serviceman Bahadur Singh Bisht was attacked and killed by a tiger at the Dhungari on NH-309. Additionally, on December 24, 2022, a tiger killed Mohd. Nafees near Panodnala on NH-309. Both the tiger and tigress were identified in all three incidents. Forest officials captured the tigress on January 18 and the tiger on February 16. Currently, both are being held at the rescue center.

