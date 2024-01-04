Maharashtra: Mahayuti plans rallies across state’s 7 divisions

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP-led Mahayuti on Wednesday expressed confidence in winning 45 of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Also, in a bid to consolidate their vote bank, all the three alliance parties — Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar’ NCP — will hold joint mega rallies in seven divisions of the state.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bhawankule, NCP’s Sunil Tatkare, and Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse jointly addressed a press conference and made the announcements. During the rallies, CM Shinde and his deputies - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - will address the Mahayuti workers. He said the victory will not be limited to the Lok Sabha polls but the state Assembly will also have over 200 MLAs from the alliance.

“BJP and its alliance partners will win at least 400 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 51 per cent vote share. The people have immense faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and his developmental vision. Our focus is welfare of farmers, youth, women and poor families. These are the backbone of our economy and our government has been strengthening it. We are reaching out every household,” he added.

NCP (Ajit Pawar) state president Sunil Tatkare said that the NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena are in power, they need to face the elections unitedly. “In government,all the three leaders - Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar - are very experienced and the people are very happy with our government so we need to reach out to them and list our achievements,” Tatkare said.

