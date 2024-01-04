Home Nation

Sanjay Singh fined in defamation case involving ex-minister

In the order, dated January 2, 2024, uploaded on Wednesday, the civil judge said that levelling baseless and frivolous charges against leaders of rival political parties had Singh’s become.

Published: 04th January 2024 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major jolt to jailed Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh, a Lucknow court, on Tuesday, slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on him as compensation to former Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister, Dr Mahendra Singh in connection to a defamation suit. Dr Mahendra Singh had approached the court with a defamation suit against the AAP leader’s defamatory and derogatory statements accusing him of being involved in alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission of the UP government.

The Lucknow sessions and district court’s civil judge Kamalkant Gupta also ordered the jailed AA P MP (defendant) to delete the social media posts and the video footages on the press conference in which he had levelled the allegations against the plaintiff, Dr Mahendra Singh, the then Jal Shakti Minister of UP, using defamatory language against him.

In the order, dated January 2, 2024, uploaded on Wednesday, the civil judge said that levelling baseless and frivolous charges against leaders of rival political parties had Singh’s become. He could not present evidence to support his allegations.

The court also said that if the defendant failed to pay the compensation to the plaintiff within two months, “the plaintiff shall be entitled to 6% per annum interest on the principal amount from the date of this judgement till the actual date of payment,” said the court in its order. Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference in Lucknow on August 2021, accused the UP Jal Shakti department of dubious transactions, calling then Jal Shakti minister ‘paani chor’ (water thief).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Singh Aam Admi Party Dr Mahendra Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp