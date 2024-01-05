Ayodhya: 84-second muhurat set for consecration

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The throne for Ram Lalla is ready in Ayodhya. He will ascend the throne just past noon on January 22 with the priests having a very short window of 84 seconds to complete the consecration ceremony. For, the auspicious time that day begins at 11.51 am and ends at 12.33 pm under the Abhijeet Muhurat in Mrigashira Nakshtra. The time was set by Vedic acharyas in Kashi. The actual Pran Pratishthha (consecration) of the Ram Lalla will be between 12.29.08 pm and 12.30.32 pm that is just 84 seconds.

According to the temple trust general secretary Champat Rai, this mool muhurat of 84 seconds is extremely auspicious. This short time span for the Pran Pratishthha was chosen as 10 out of 16 qualities of this muhurat are good. The purification of the mool muhurat will be done on January 19.

Havans, rituals and recitation of four Vedas will take place on the consecration day. The last ritual of opening eyes of the deity will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said. The throne of Ram Lalla is three-feet high and covers eight feet on the ground floor of the temple. The throne is made of Makrana marble and is gold plated. Darshan in the current makeshift temple will be closed from January 20 to 22.

Darshan from Jan 23

Devotees will be allowed to visit the mandir from January 23, a day after consecration. Three lakh daily footfalls for darshan are expected. Suitable arrangements have been made

