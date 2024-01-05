All crew members rescued after Indian Navy commandos board vessel targeted by hijackers

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All crew members on board the merchant vessel (MV) Lila Norfolk, targeted by hijackers in the North Arabian Sea, have been safely evacuated, said the Indian Navy on Friday. The 21 crew members included 15 Indians.

"Sanitisation by MARCOS has confirmed absence of the hijackers," the Navy added.

The hijack attempt by pirates was probably abandoned after the vessel was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship, said the Navy.

INS Chennai is in the vicinity of the merchant vessel and rendering support to restore power generation and propulsion.

The Indian Navy special forces' marine commandos carried out a sanitization operation on board the vessel.

The Navy had responded swiftly to the hijack attempt, with INS Chennai being diverted from her anti-piracy patrol. It intercepted the merchant vessel at 1515h. The Indian Navy also launched a Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

"The vessel was kept under continuous surveillance using Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Predator MQ9B and integral helos," said the Navy.

The Predator MQ9B is a High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAV which can loiter up to 50,000 ft, remain airborne for over 35 hours and carry four Hellfire missiles besides around 450 kg of other bombs.

"The aircraft overflew the vessel on the early morning of 05 Jan 24 and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the safety of the crew. Naval aircraft continue to monitor movement and INS Chennai is near the vessel to render assistance," the Navy said.

The Indian Navy responded swiftly to the maritime incident in the Arabian Sea involving a hijacking attempt onboard a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier. The vessel had sent a message on the UKMTO (United Kingdom marine Trade Operations) portal indicating boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel on the evening on January 4.

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordination with other agencies in the area.

This new hijack attempt on a vessel comes after two merchant vessels, including MV Ruen and MV Chem Pluto, were targeted in the sea. MV Ruen was hijacked (December 14) and currently is docked off the Somalia coast while MV Chem Pluto sustained drone hits on December 23.

The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region along with international partners and friendly foreign countries, the Navy said.

In response to the rise in maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Central/ North Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in the Central/ North Arabian Sea and augmented force levels.

