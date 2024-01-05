Jaipur Diary: Modi to address top cops in state capital

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be spending three days in Jaipur in the new year. He will reach Jaipur on January 5 for high profile All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police, where DGs and IGs from across the country will discuss issues of internal security. The meet will discuss new challenges of artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, counter-terrorism and evolve a road map for implementation of the new criminal laws recently passed by Parliament. Before the meeting, PM Modi will visit the BJP headquarters in Jaipur to meet all newly-elected BJP MLAs to spur them on Lok Sabha battle.

State gets new Chief Secretary this year

Sudhansh Pant, a 1991 batch officer, has now become the new boss of the state bureaucracy. Though he was at 7 in seniority, he was picked as the Chief Secretary which many see as a reward for his tiff with the Water Supply Minister Mahesh Joshi during the Congress government. It made Pant move to Delhi in 2022. In his first meeting with bureaucrats, Pant gave clear indications that the work culture of the Bhajanlal government in the state will be on the lines of the Modi government at the Centre. Mentioning PM Modi, Pant said transparency and timeliness will be paramount.

Raj has ministers but they have no portfolios

It has been over a month since results of the Rajasthan election were declared, but portfolios for newly-appointed ministers still remain elusive. Everything has been getting delayed since the BJP victory. Firstly, they took 9 days before appointing the Chief Minister. Then it took another fortnight for the formation of the state cabinet which was delayed till December 30. But nearly a week later, portfolios are yet to be allotted - though most ministers, including two deputy CMs have started sitting in their offices in the secretariat, they virtually have no work since they have not been assigned any departments which is hampering government functioning.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be spending three days in Jaipur in the new year. He will reach Jaipur on January 5 for high profile All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police, where DGs and IGs from across the country will discuss issues of internal security. The meet will discuss new challenges of artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, counter-terrorism and evolve a road map for implementation of the new criminal laws recently passed by Parliament. Before the meeting, PM Modi will visit the BJP headquarters in Jaipur to meet all newly-elected BJP MLAs to spur them on Lok Sabha battle. State gets new Chief Secretary this year Sudhansh Pant, a 1991 batch officer, has now become the new boss of the state bureaucracy. Though he was at 7 in seniority, he was picked as the Chief Secretary which many see as a reward for his tiff with the Water Supply Minister Mahesh Joshi during the Congress government. It made Pant move to Delhi in 2022. In his first meeting with bureaucrats, Pant gave clear indications that the work culture of the Bhajanlal government in the state will be on the lines of the Modi government at the Centre. Mentioning PM Modi, Pant said transparency and timeliness will be paramount. Raj has ministers but they have no portfolios It has been over a month since results of the Rajasthan election were declared, but portfolios for newly-appointed ministers still remain elusive. Everything has been getting delayed since the BJP victory. Firstly, they took 9 days before appointing the Chief Minister. Then it took another fortnight for the formation of the state cabinet which was delayed till December 30. But nearly a week later, portfolios are yet to be allotted - though most ministers, including two deputy CMs have started sitting in their offices in the secretariat, they virtually have no work since they have not been assigned any departments which is hampering government functioning. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rajesh Asnani Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp