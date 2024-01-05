Maharashtra go-ahead for Old Pension Scheme

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday gave the go-ahead to a proposal that will enable state employees, who joined the government service after November 1, 2005, to opt for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Chairing the meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the proposal in addition to few others that will benefit the farmers and the common people.

As per the decision, though the employees who joined the government service on or after November 1, 2005 are eligible but the advertisement for these posts has to be published before November 2005. According to officials, the government officers and employees are being given a one-time option to implement the provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Service Pension Rules, 1982, Maharashtra Civil Service Pension Rules, 1984 and General Provident Fund and Ancillary Rules on the lines of the Central Government.

Officers and employees who opt to apply the old pension and ancillary rules will have a Provident Fund (GPF) account opened and their share of the new Defined Contribution Pension (NPS) along with interest will be credited to the said account. The amount of the State Government’s share in the New Defined Contribution Pension Account (NPS) of officers and employees accepting the option of Old Pension and Subsidiary Rules will be transferred to the Consolidated Fund of the state along with interest, they added.

The decision comes days after the government and semi-government employees went on a strike reiterating their demand to restore the old scheme. Meanwhile, criticising the move, state government employees organisation secretary Ganpat Kulte alleged that it will benefit only 5% employees.

He said of the 17 lakh employees, only 5,000 will avail the benefits of this OPS decision. “As per state government, the OPS will be only given to those whose selections advertisements published before November 2005 even though they joined service later. But what about the people whose selections advertisements published after 2005? We will raise the issue again. We are not satisfied with the state the government’s decision,” Kulte added.

The CM also approved the decision of giving the subsidy of Rs 5 on per litre of milk productions to farmers. The subsidy scheme will be implemented through cooperative milk unions in the state. Co-operative milk farmers will have to pay a minimum of Rs 29 per litre for 3.2 fat to the bank account online. Upon that, they will be given DBT credit through the government for Rs 5 per liter in the bank account.

This scheme will be in effect from January 1-February 29. The cabinet also agreed to implement the wine industry promotion scheme for five years to benefit farmers growing grape. Besides, the toll charges will be slashed from Rs 500 to Rs 250 for travelling on newly constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shivadi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. However, for the frequent travellers, return pass is discounted at half the one way fare, daily pass is 2.5 times the one way fare.

‘New DGP in state’

The Maharashtra government on Thursday appointed controversial 1988 batch IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as the director general of Maharashtra state police. Oppositions had opposed the appointment of Shulka as she allegedly tapped the mobile phone of the Opposition leaders including Maharashtra congress president Nana Patole, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, NCP leader Eknath Shinde during 2019 state assembly elections and formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi as well. She was close to the BJP.

