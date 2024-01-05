Navy deploys INS Chennai to assist merchant vessel amid another hijack attempt in Arabian Sea

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy has diverted its warship INS Chennai following another hijack attempt in the Arabian Sea on a merchant vessel.

The Indian Navy on Friday said, “Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy launched an MPA (Maritime Patrol Aircraft) and has diverted INS Chennai deployed for Maritime Security Operations to assist the vessel.”

“The aircraft overflew the vessel on the early morning of 05 Jan 24 and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the Safety of the crew. Naval aircraft continues to monitor movement and INS Chennai is closing the vessel to render assistance," the Navy said.

#UPDATE | Indian Navy warship INS Chennai moving towards the hijacked vessel to tackle the hijack situation: Military officials https://t.co/u2Wh6J35ot — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

Indian Navy's Mission Deployed platforms responded swiftly to a maritime incident in the Arabian Sea involving a hijacking attempt onboard a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier. The vessel had sent a message on the UKMTO portal indicating boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel in the evening on 04 Jan 24.

The overall situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with other agencies/ MNF in the area.

This new hijack attempt on a vessel comes after two merchant vessels, including MV Ruen and MV Chem Pluto, were targeted in the sea. MV Ruen was hijacked (December 14) and currently, she is docked off the Somalia coast while MV Chem Pluto sustained drone hits (December 23).

The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region along with international partners and friendly foreign countries, the Navy said.

Following incidents of hijack/drone attacks, the Navy has enhanced its deterrence presence, pressing warships into operational deployment.

In response to the rise in maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Central/ North Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in the Central/ North Arabian Sea and augmented force levels.

