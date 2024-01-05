Patna High Court security beefed up after bomb threat email

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Anti-terrorism squad of Bihar police on Friday conducted a thorough search and operation in the Patna High Court premises after the registrar of the court received an email threatening to blow up its premises and other courts in the country.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said that the Anti Terrorist Squad investigated the High Court campus with the help of sniffer dogs but no suspicious object was found in the court premises during an hour-long operation.

However, the high court premises have been sanitised by the security forces, he said.

The cyber police station had also been alerted about the email to find the source of its origin, suspecting that it could be a hoax email, he added.

Additional forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure and an advisory issued to the

deputy superintendent of police concerned.

All individuals entering and moving out of the court were also thoroughly frisked with a metal detector at the entrance gate.

