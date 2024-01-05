Election Commission revised rules for allocation of party symbols

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With only a few weeks remaining until the 2024 Parliamentary election, the Election Commission of India has revised rules for allocating common symbols to Registered and Unregistered Political Parties, subject to certain conditions.

On Thursday, the ECI announced that RUPPs which have submitted their contribution reports and audited annual accounts for the past three financial years, as well as election expenditure statements for their last two contested elections, will be eligible for ‘concession of common symbol allotment’.

The Commission also noted that it is receiving applications from parties in question, following the prescribed proforma for the allocation of common symbols, in accordance with the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968.

A newly registered party, a political group that has not attained a certain vote percentage or general elections to be recognised as a state/national party, or one that has not contested elections since its registration, are considered RUPPs.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: With only a few weeks remaining until the 2024 Parliamentary election, the Election Commission of India has revised rules for allocating common symbols to Registered and Unregistered Political Parties, subject to certain conditions. On Thursday, the ECI announced that RUPPs which have submitted their contribution reports and audited annual accounts for the past three financial years, as well as election expenditure statements for their last two contested elections, will be eligible for ‘concession of common symbol allotment’. The Commission also noted that it is receiving applications from parties in question, following the prescribed proforma for the allocation of common symbols, in accordance with the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A newly registered party, a political group that has not attained a certain vote percentage or general elections to be recognised as a state/national party, or one that has not contested elections since its registration, are considered RUPPs. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp