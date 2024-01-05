Transformed & stronger India a new geopolitical factor: Chinese scholar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is indeed a major power, and the rapid changes in its internal and external strategies pose challenges to both itself and the international community. “It appears that a transformed, stronger, and more assertive India has become a new geopolitical factor that many countries need to consider,” says Zhang Jiadong, Director of the Centre for South Asian Studies at Fudan University, China. Jiadong expressed these views in an opinion piece he wrote for the Global Times on January 2.

Jiadong based his observations on his visits to India. “During the trips, I found that India’s domestic and foreign situations have changed tremendously compared to four years ago. India has achieved outstanding results in economic development and social governance, and its great power strategy has moved from dream to reality. However, potential risks and crises have also begun to unfold,” Jiadong wrote.

India is on its way to becoming one of the fastest-growing major economies, and its attitude towards Chinese scholars has become more relaxed and moderate, rather than being as stubborn as before, wrote Jiadong. “For example, when discussing the trade imbalance between China and India, Indian scholars used to primarily focus on China’s measures to reduce the trade imbalance. But now, they are placing more emphasis on India’s export potential, actively seeking to reduce the trade deficit with China by taking the initiative and increasing Chinese imports from India,” the writer observed in his opinion piece.

India, Nepal sign power trade agreement

India and Nepal signed a long-term power trade agreement on Thursday during the 7th India Nepal Joint Commission meeting held in Kathmandu. The meeting was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud. India also handed over the fifth tranche of relief for the Jajarkot- earthquake and will also supply assistance for post construction of the damage.

