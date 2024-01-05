Home Nation

Wanted criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward killed in encounter with UP police

Upadhyay sustained bullet injuries during an encounter with the Special Task Force and was admitted to a hospital, where he died, said Additional Director General of Police, STF, Amitabh Yash.

Published: 05th January 2024 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

police encounter

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force in Sultanpur district on Friday morning, officials said.

The criminal was identified as Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, they said.

Upadhyay sustained bullet injuries during an encounter with the Special Task Force and was admitted to a hospital, where he died, Additional Director General of Police, STF, Amitabh Yash told PTI.

As many as 35 cases of heinous crimes were registered against Upadhyay in Gorakhpur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Lucknow, police said.

In September 2023, Gorakhpur police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him, a police statement said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
encounter Vinod Kumar Upadhyay UP encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp