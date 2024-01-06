Ayodhya dispute litigant Ansari gets invite for consecration ceremony

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Friday, was invited for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in sanctum-sanctorum of upcoming temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearers, led by Ganga Singh, visited Ansari’s house in Kotia Panjitola and handed over the invitation on behalf of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after the Juma Namaz on Friday.

Ansari was also invited to the ‘bhoomipujan’ ceremony of Ram Mandir performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020. Ansari’s father Hashim Ansari, was the first and the oldest litigant of the vexed title suit. After his death in 2016, Iqbal started pursuing the case in court.

Ansari said that he was happy to get the invite for Pran Pratishthha which was considered to be auspicious for Muslims. “I am happy that the idol of Ram is going to be installed. We Muslims accept Shri Ram as our ‘Imam-e- Hind’ and we are happy in the happiness of our Hindu brothers,” he added.

Claiming that Ayodhya was the land of Ganga -Jamuni Tahzeeb where Hindu and Muslims had been living together for ages, Ansari expressed hope that the bonhomie between the two communities would be there forever. He confirmed that he would attend the consecration ceremony.

“The Supreme Court gave a verdict on November 9, 2019 and the Muslims across the country respected it. There was no protest or demonstration anywhere. People of Ayodhya are happy, I am happy too,” said Ansari.

