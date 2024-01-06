Home Nation

Ayodhya dispute litigant Ansari gets invite for consecration ceremony

We Muslims accept Shri Ram as our ‘Imam-e- Hind’ and we are happy in the happiness of our Hindu brothers,” he added.

Published: 06th January 2024 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, receives an invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Friday, was invited for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in sanctum-sanctorum of upcoming temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearers, led by Ganga Singh, visited Ansari’s house in Kotia Panjitola and handed over the invitation on behalf of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after the Juma Namaz on Friday.

Ansari was also invited to the ‘bhoomipujan’ ceremony of Ram Mandir performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020. Ansari’s father Hashim Ansari, was the first and the oldest litigant of the vexed title suit. After his death in 2016, Iqbal started pursuing the case in court.

Ansari said that he was happy to get the invite for Pran Pratishthha which was considered to be auspicious for Muslims. “I am happy that the idol of Ram is going to be installed. We Muslims accept Shri Ram as our ‘Imam-e- Hind’ and we are happy in the happiness of our Hindu brothers,” he added.

Claiming that Ayodhya was the land of Ganga -Jamuni Tahzeeb where Hindu and Muslims had been living together for ages, Ansari expressed hope that the bonhomie between the two communities would be there forever. He confirmed that he would attend the consecration ceremony.

“The Supreme Court gave a verdict on November 9, 2019 and the Muslims across the country respected it. There was no protest or demonstration anywhere. People of Ayodhya are happy, I am happy too,” said Ansari.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iqbal Ansari Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case Ram Lalla consecration ceremony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp