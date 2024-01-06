Home Nation

ECI bins Jairam’s concerns, says it has full faith in use of EVMs

Published: 06th January 2024

Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Friday dismissed concerns raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh regarding the VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) slips, stating that they raised no new assertions or doubts requiring further clarifications.

In a letter to Ramesh, the poll body also expressed “full faith in the use of the EVMs in the elections” and made it clear that the latest updated FAQs (frequently asked questions) answer “adequately and comprehensively” all reasonable and legitimate aspects on the use of EVMs in the elections.

“Rule 49A and 49M of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, governing VVPAT and handling of paper slips was introduced by INC (Indian National Congress) on August 14, 2013,” said the letter signed by Pramod Kumar Sharma, principal secretary with the Election Commission.

