ED raids Maha firm linked to Sharad Pawar’s relative

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at six locations in Maharashtra on Friday, including Amravati, Aurangabad, Baramati, and Pune. These raids were linked to the Maharashtra Co-operative Bank scam and Baramati Agro, a company owned by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The case stems from a 2019 FIR filed by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing, following a Bombay High Court order to investigate allegations of fraudulent sales of sugar factories at undervalued prices in Maharashtra’s cooperative sector.

The Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank allegedly granted loans to various firms, including Baramati Agro, and later forgave these loans despite the profitability of these companies. In response to the ED raid, Rohit Pawar highlighted the importance of striving for Maharashtra’s betterment, drawing inspiration from the state’s tradition of social reform.

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule criticised the raids as being politically motivated by the BJP, alleging that the ED primarily targets members of opposition parties. She pledged to combat these actions, referring to previous instances where her family members were targeted. “ED and income tax raids are not new to us,” she said.

“Earlier, the central agencies conducted raids at the properties of his three sisters when small children were present. Now, Rohit is the target. About 95% of the properties raided by central agencies belong to the opposition. The opposition is the BJP’s target, and the ED is acting as its hitman. We are not afraid and will fight this,” Ms. Sule added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the raids, stating that central agencies are independent and should be allowed to perform their duties without political interference. He suggested that those with nothing to hide should not fear such investigations.

