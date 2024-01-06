India, Saudi Arabia to sign bilateral Haj Agreement in on January 7

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, and Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani will be in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday along with a delegation ahead of signing and exchange of a bilateral Haj Agreement 2024.

"The Haj Quota for this year is likely to be 175000, which will be significant,’’ according to a source.

Irani is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah. Discussions will be based on areas of mutual interest primarily for the forthcoming Haj this year.

It may be recalled that Dr Tawfiq was in Delhi in December and had reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enable more Indians to undertake the Haj pilgrimage.

"During our meetings with Minister Irani we explored various opportunities that we aim to capitalise and challenges that we are dedicated to overcoming. We will also facilitate arrival of more pilgrims for Umrah,’’ Dr Tawfiq had said during his visit to Delhi in December 2023. He also pointed out that there was a 22 per cent increase (1.2 million) in people travelling for Umrah from India in 2023 when compared to 2022.

India and Saudi Arabia are also considering enhancing air services including low cost carriers from Saudi Arabia like Flynas and Flyadeal.

Meanwhile, the Indian delegation is also slated to meet the Indian business community and Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia.

On 8th January, the minister will attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd Edition of ‘Haj and Umrah Conference’ in Jeddah being organized by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah Affairs.

"The Indo-Saudi partnership has deepened in recent years, marked by sustained engagement across various sectors. The visit will further strengthen the strategic partnership placing Haj as a vital dimension in this relationship,’’ according to the Consulate General of India in Jeddah.

