Home Nation

One worker killed, three injured in explosion at ice factory due to gas leak in Nagpur

It is suspected that ammonia gas leak in the storage tank caused the blast, said an official of Kapil Nagar police station.

Published: 06th January 2024 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion, Fire

Image used for representation purpose only.

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 70-year-old worker was killed and three others were injured in an explosion caused by gas leak at a factory here on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Balaji Ice factory in Uppalwadi area.

It is suspected that ammonia gas leak in the storage tank caused the blast, said an official of Kapil Nagar police station, adding that it caused widespread damage and shattered the windows of nearby parked vehicles too.

Dungarsingh Rawat (70), Sawan Baghel (55), Khemu Singh and Nayan Arya who were cleaning the factory were injured and rushed to the Mayo hospital.

Rawat, who hailed from Rajasthan, succumbed to the injuries while the other three were undergoing treatment, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp