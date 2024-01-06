West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya arrested by ED in ration scam case

By ANI

NORTH 24 PARGANAS: Former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the ration scam case.

ED arrested TMC leader Adhya after an extensive search of his premises in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The arrest comes a day after an ED team was attacked during raids related to the case.

Earlier on Friday, ED officials came under attack in the North 24 Parganas district as they were on their way to raid the homes of former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adhya and Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the ration 'scam' case.

The Trinamool Congress leader's supporters started protesting outside the leader's residence while the raid was underway. Later, the mob attacked ED officials and vandalized their cars, according to ED officials.

A member of the attacked ED team said, "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot ...they attacked us."

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leaders said that the attack on the team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal was an "effect of provocation".

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the Central agency is working against the leader of his party at the behest of the BJP.

"What happened in Sandeskhali was an effect of provocation. In West Bengal, on the instructions of the BJP, central agencies and forces are going to the residence of the TMC leaders or workers to harass, spread negative statements and provoke people. We are receiving such allegations and that's what happened in Sandeshkhali yesterday," Ghosh said.

