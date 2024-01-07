Maldives ministers tweet about PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks row

By Online Desk

A recent tweet by a Maldives Minister about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep has sparked a row on social media.

Earlier this month, the PM visited the Union territory to promote tourism and to flag-off several projects on the island.

Following this, the Maldives minister has tweeted that India is targeting Maldives, further adding that India will face challenges in competing with the Maldives when it comes to beach tourism.

This tweet came after the recent posts on promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

By visiting Lakshadweep, PM @narendramodi has focused attention on its immense potential for tourism. This is a great inspiration for all of us.



More visitors will contribute to Lakshadweep’s prosperity. They will also experience its unique culture and traditions.



As India… pic.twitter.com/GBZxQcGmPg — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2024

In the past few months, since the new President Mohamed Muizzu came to power, India-Maldives relations have been strained.

According to different media reports, the President, during his election pledge said he would remove a small contingent of the 75 Indian military personnel in Maldives and would change the island's "India first" policy.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian government distanced itself from a minister's "derogatory remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said these opinions are "personal and do not represent the views of the Government" after opposition leaders slammed the "appalling language" used by the senior official.

In a statement on Sunday, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said they were aware of the "derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals".

"These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," it said.

The Maldivian government said it believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, and negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.

It warned that relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks.

(With inputs from PTI)

