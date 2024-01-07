Maldives suspends three ministers for making derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maldivian government on Sunday suspended three of its ministers – Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid – for making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

In an official statement, Maldives government spokesperson, Ibrahim Khaleel, said, "all government officials responsible for the comments have been suspended from their post with immediate effect."

By doing this Maldives has subverted in what could have translated into a major diplomatic row between India and Male. The issue came to light when Maldives deputy minister, Mariyam Shiuna, after seeing PM Modi’s posts in Lakshwadeep, referred to him as a `clown’ and a `puppet of Israel.’ The tweet was subsequently deleted.

It is learnt that the Indian High Commission in Male had strongly objected to and expressed concerns about the comments made by the ministers, in the foreign office.

Many Maldivian leaders condemned the derogatory remarks.

"I condemn the use of hateful language against India by Maldivian government officials on social media. India has always been a good friend of Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age-old friendship between our two countries," said former Maldivian President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Many other Maldivian leaders came out heavily against the derogatory comments. Former Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid too condemned the comments.

"Derogatory remarks made by the deputy ministers of the present government of Maldives and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition towards PM Modi, and the people of India on social media is reprehensible and odious. I call on the government to reprimand these officials. Public figures must maintain decorum. They must accept that they are no longer social media activists and that they are now entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the interests of the people and the country. India is a time-tested friend and an unwavering ally. They have historically been the first to respond in our time of need. Our close relationship has been found by mutual respect, history, culture and strong people-to-people relations,’’ said Shahid.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar condemned the comments."Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum tourists. Why should we tolerate unprovoked hate? Let us support our tourism,’’ said Akshay Kumar, who had spent news years in Maldives.

It has been reported that Indian tour operators and travellers have already cancelled their upcoming holidays to Maldives. Whether this row will settle with the suspension of three ministers, or continue, time will tell.

209,198 Indian tourists visited the country last year – marking the highest number of arrivals by a single market.

