PM Modi likely to kick-start Lok Sabha election campaign from Bihar's Champaran on Jan 13

Ramshankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to kick-start the election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Bihar's Champaran on January 13.

The PM is scheduled to launch various projects to the tune of Rs.5,600 crore in Bihar during his visit.

PM Modi's visit ahead of the Ram Temple consecration at Ayodhya on January 22 has raised the political temperature in Bihar.

According to senior leaders of the BJP, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Ramna Maidan in Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran.

On Sunday, Bettiah MP and former Bihar BJP chief Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal along with senior

District officials took stock of the arrangements made in Ramna Maidan.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Indian Oil depot at Semra near Sugauli in the East Champaran district. Later he will leave for Bettiah to address the rally.

While Bettiah and Motihari Lok Sabha seats are held by the BJP, the Valmiki Nagar seat is held by JD(U).

BJP has formulated extensive plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the state. It

has divided 40 Lok Sabha constituencies into 10 clusters where public meetings will be addressed by top leaders of the party, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party's president J P Nadda. Union defence minister is also expected to address a few rallies in the state.

Sources said that apart from Bettiah, PM Modi will address rallies in Aurangabad and Begusarai, whereas Amit Shah is scheduled to address rallies in Sitamarhi, Nalanda and Madhepura.

