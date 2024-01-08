Baig returns to PDP 4 years after quitting it

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a shot in the arm for PDP, seasoned politician and former J&K Chief Deputy Chief Muzaffar Hussain Baig, who is close to power circles in New Delhi and who blamed the Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti’s provocative statements for Article 370 abrogation and downgrading of erstwhile J&K state into Union Territory earlier, on Sunday along with his wife re-joined PDP, the party he quit in 2020.

Former Lok Sanha MP Baig, 77, rejoined the PDP on the 8th death anniversary of party founder and former J&K Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Baig visited the mausoleum of the late Mufti at Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on his death anniversary to pay homage to the former CM.

After paying tribute to the late Mufti, Baig while addressing a gathering of PDP workers said, “Earlier, I used to be a colleague of Mehbooba Mufti. I am now her brother and as a brother, if I have to sacrifice my life for her, I will not hesitate. Two big supporters of Mehbooba are my daughters.”

