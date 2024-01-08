Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate's West Bengal unit sends report to HQ on attack on ED officials

Three ED officers were injured and several of their vehicles were vandalised as hundreds of supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them on Friday.

An injured member of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team being taken after he was attacked during a raid in West Bengal. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate's unit in West Bengal has submitted a report to its headquarters about the attack on its team during a raid in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last week, officials said on Monday.

The attack happened when the ED team went to Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.

An NIA investigation into the attack is likely to be sought by the ED headquarters on the basis of the report, an officer of the agency told PTI.

"A two-page report on the attack was sent on Sunday. We have mentioned minute details of the incident and along with that sent videos of the attack. Media reports have also also been sent," he said.

"The role of the Basirhat Police on that day has also been mentioned in the report -- how they fled the scene on unmarked two-wheelers as the attack began," he added.

The ED has already lodged a complaint at the Nazat police station in connection with the attack.

The family of the accused TMC leader, and state police have also registered separate complaints against the central agency.

Incidentally, on the same night, the ED faced a similar situation while arresting another TMC leader, Shankar Adhya, in the alleged ration scam.

