India is a great friend of Bangladesh, says Sheikh Hasina after her win

Yeshi Seli

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sheikh Hasina for being re-elected as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

"Spoke with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections. I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of the elections. We are committed to further strengthening our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh,’’ said PM Modi.

Sheikh Hasina, in her first press conference, after her electoral victory said that India is a great friend of Bangladesh.

"India supported us in 1975, gave us shelter. India is our next-door neighbour and whatever problems we will have with each other we will solve bilaterally. We have good relations with all our neighbours,’’ PM Hasina said in her first conference after winning the elections in Gono Bhabhan.

Sheikh Hasina also reaffirmed that the election was free and fair, those who want to criticise can criticise.

"In the next five years, our main focus will be on economic progress and fulfilling all the work that we have started. We have already declared our manifesto and we follow our election manifesto whenever we prepare our budget and try to fulfil our promises. Development of the people and our country is our main aim,’’ Sheikh Hasina said at Gono Bhaban during her first press conference.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina has described the just concluded election as an exceptional one in which people emerged victorious.

"We wanted to preserve the people’s voting rights and make the election fair so that the voters could freely choose whom they want to be their representatives,’’ said Sheikh Hasina, after her victory.

Meanwhile, India’s Ambassador to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma called on Sheikh Hasina to wish her in person for her re-election as Prime Minister.

"India congratulates PM Sheikh Hasina on her election victory, hopes for even stronger momentum in the bilateral partnership in support of each other's national development,’’ said Ambassador Verma. He also extended wishes on behalf of PM Modi and India.

