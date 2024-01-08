India’s first health food street launched in Ujjain

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BHOPAL : India’s first health food street, Prasadam, was launched on Sunday by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The food street at Neelkanth Van, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, will be the first of 100 food streets that will come up in as many districts across the country. Housing the world-famous Mahakal Temple, Ujjain is also the home city of MP’s new Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Mandaviya, who opened the food street, along with the Chief Minister, stated that the launch marks a significant stride in the country’s journey towards healthy eating habits. “Prasadam will connect common citizens in every corner of the country with pure and safe local and traditional food,” Mandaviya said.

The two leaders also launched several other projects, including a 30-bed additional ward under the emergency COVID response package. To achieve the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, the citizens of the nation must be healthy, the health minister said.

Later, Mandaviya launched the official website for the Healthy and Hygienic Food Street initiative and unveiled a brochure outlining the standard operating procedures for these food hubs. According to officials, the financial assistance for the initiative to the states and UTs is being provided in the form of Rs 1 crore per food street under the National Health Mission in the ratio of 60:40 or 90:10 to fill up critical gaps, with the condition that standard branding of these food streets will be done as per FSSAI guidelines, they added.

Spread over an area of 939 square metres, Prasadam, which will house 19 shops, has been developed at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore and will reportedly become fully functional by February first week. Besides, it will offer convenient and culturally rich dining options for the 1-1.5 lakh devotees who visit the Mahakaleshwar temple daily.

The newly launched food street is designed to provide various facilities including a kids’ play area, drinking water facility, CCTV surveillance, parking, public conveniences and seating spaces, officials said.

Prasadam will also contribute to economic growth and community engagement, the officials added.

On Saturday, while chairing a meeting through video-conferencing in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister took stock of preparations for the National Youth Day, Makar Sankranti festival and the deposition of the next instalment under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

It was also decided to hold programmes based on women’s empowerment across the state from January 10 to 15. Besides, other programmes will also be organised during the Makar Sankranti festival and National Youth Day.

