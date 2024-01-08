Home Nation

PM Modi speaks with Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina, congratulates her on poll victory

Modi told his Bangladeshi counterpart that India is committed to further strengthening its enduring and people-centric partnership with the neighbouring country.

Published: 08th January 2024 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a bilateral meeting in New Delhi, Sept 09, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, on Monday for securing a record fourth straight term in office and said India is committed to further strengthening its enduring and people-centric partnership with the neighbouring country.

Hasina secured a record fourth straight term as the prime minister of Bangladesh as her Awami League party won two-thirds of the seats in the general election marred by sporadic violence and a boycott by the main opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and its allies.

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma with Sheikh Hasina after her win in Dhaka on Monday | PTI

In a post on X, Modi said: "Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections."

"I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh," the prime minister said.

'Wonderful relationship with India'

Following Monday's triumph, PM Hasina outlined her plans for the country's international relations and highlighted the strong bond between Bangladesh and India. She expressed gratitude towards India, emphasising its pivotal role in supporting Bangladesh during critical moments in history.

In a press conference at her residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka, she responded to a question from ANI about her plans for Bangladesh's international engagement over the next five years and the ties with India, saying, "India is a great friend of Bangladesh. They supported us in 1971 and 1975. We consider India our next-door neighbour. I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India."

The Prime Minister stressed the historical significance of India's support during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 and the subsequent challenges faced by the nation in 1975. She hailed the enduring friendship between the two countries and reiterated the importance of India as a key ally.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

