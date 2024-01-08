Home World

Hasina wins 4th straight term amid opposition boycott

Awami League wins more than 200 in the 300-seat parliament; counting still on; final results today

Published: 08th January 2024 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks to the media after casting her vote for the country's general elections, in Dhaka, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday secured a record fifth term (fourth consecutive term) as her Awami League party won two-thirds of the seats in the general elections marred by sporadic violence and a boycott by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies.

“We can call Awami League winner with the already available results but the final announcement will be made after the end of the counting of votes in the rest of the constituencies,” an election commission spokesman said. The final results are expected to be announced on Monday. Hasina won the Gopalganj-3 seat for the eighth time since 1986.

She bagged 2,49,965 votes while her nearest rival M Nizam Uddin Lashkar from the Bangladesh Supreme Party secured just 469 votes. Media collating results from polling stations said Hasina had won more than two-thirds of seats in parliament with nearly 90% of the results declared.

Of the 264 seats of the total 300 announced, Hasina’s Awami League had won 204 and her allied Jatiya Party nine more, according to results collated by Somoy TV. Among the victors was Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh cricket team captain, who won his seat for Hasina’s party be a landslide.

Hasina has urged members of her Awami League party not to take out any victory processions after the results are announced. As per the election commission, the voter turnout was 40%, in contrast to the 80% recorded in 2018. Though the election day was largely peaceful, there were some reports of violence from different parts of the country.

The election was boycotted by the opposition led by Khaleda Zia’s BNP, which has called the process a sham and urged people not to take part. Two persons were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital after they were shot during a clash between supporters of two candidates running for the Chattogram-10 seat. Clashes were also reported from other parts. Two persons were injured after a clash between supporters of the Awami League candidate and an independent candidate at a polling centre in Jamalpur’s Sharishabari.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh Nationalist Party Sheikh Hasina violence opposition boycott

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp