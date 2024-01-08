Row over attacks on ED teams in Bengal: Police filed FIR under bailable sections, says agency

By PTI

KOLKATA: The row over the attacks on ED teams in West Bengal escalated with the agency on Monday saying that the state police registered an FIR only under bailable and non-scheduled offences in the incident in Sandeshkhali and has not provided a copy of the complaint to it.

It said a "similar incident" again happened with its team on January 5 as the crowd attacked its officials during the arrest of TMC leader Shankar Adhya in Simultala Bongaon of North 24 Paraganas district despite local police being informed of the ED action.

An FIR has been filed in this incident too but a copy is awaited, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The Sandeshkhali attack took place when agency officials were trying to search the premises of Sahajahan Shekh, convenor of the local unit of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, on January 5.

The probe pertains to an alleged PDS scam in West Bengal.

The ED also claimed that the magnitude of this "scam" was "enormous" and proceeds of crime transferred by a suspect amount to Rs 9,000-10,000 crore, out of which Rs 2,000 crore is suspected to be transferred to Dubai either directly or through Bangladesh.

