Completed 100% land acquisition for 1st bullet train corridor, says Vaishnaw

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that the Bullet Train project has successfully acquired 100% of the required 1389.49 hectares of land, with the majority in Gujarat (951.14 hectares), followed by Maharashtra (430.45 hectares) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (7.90 hectares).

It is a milestone for India’s National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) which is handling the project. Phase one of the bullet train corridor will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, spanning Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In addition, the NHSRCL reported that all civil contracts for the project have been awarded in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Significantly, 120.4kms of girders have been launched and 271kms of pier casting completed. A notable accomplishment includes the construction of a 350-meter-long mountain tunnel near Zaroli village in Gujarat within 10 months.

Furthermore, the project marked the erection of the first steel bridge, spanning 70 meters, across NH 53 in Surat, with more bridges in various stages of fabrication. Work on six river crossings, including Par, Purna, Mindhola, Ambika, Auranga, and Venganiya, has been completed, while progress continues on the Narmada, Tapti, Mahi, and Sabarmati rivers. Noise barriers are being installed along the viaduct to minimize operational noise.

The project has commenced work on India’s first 7-km undersea rail tunnel, part of the 21-km tunnel between the Bandra Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Maharashtra.

