India, Maldives tit-for-tat over summoning of envoys

NEW DELHI: Diplomatic row over three deputy ministers making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues with both countries summoning each other’s high commissioners on Monday. India had summoned Maldives High Commissioner in Delhi, Ibrahim Shaheeb, and a few hours later Indian High Commissioner to Maldives Munu Mahawar was summoned by their foreign ministry.

“Indian High Commissioner to Maldives Munu Mahawar had a pre-arranged meeting with Dr Ali Naseer Mohamed, Ambassador at Large of Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday to discuss bilateral issues,’’ said Indian High Commission in Maldives.

The Indian High Commission in Maldives expressed concerns about the comments with the Maldivian foreign office. Meanwhile, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu is in China for an official visit. He has refrained from making any comments on this issue, even though the three deputy ministers have been suspended.

Some diplomatic missions in India have begun to make inferences to Laskhadweep as a tourist destination. “We were in Lakshadweep last year to discuss the federal government’s request to initiate a desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow,’’ said Israel’s Embassy in India.

Their spokesperson said on X that he wished he could holiday in Lakshadweep. As the row escalated, India’s leading travel platform EaseMyTrip said it has suspended bookings to the Maldives. Many prominent personalities such as Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor hailed Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.

“We have observed a 3400 per cent increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since PM Modi’s visit. This inspired us to launch a ‘Beaches of India’ campaign with offers and discounts to encourage travellers to explore the country’s beaches,’’ Makemytrip said.

